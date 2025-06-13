Four killed, two injured in Chakwal accident

CHAKWAL (Dunya News) – At least four persons were killed and two other were wounded in a road accident in Chakwal in the wee hours of Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Motorway near Dharab Bridge where a car going to Lahore from Rawalpindi hit trees when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding.

The accident was so severe that four persons died on the spot and two other were wounded. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Kallar Kahar Trauma Centre.

