Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Iran

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Iran

The Israeli attack has gravely undermined regional stability and international security

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Jun 2025 11:22:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Iran, calling it a brazen violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

The foreign minister shared a statement on social media platform, X, stating that the abhorrent action has shaken foundations of international law as well as conscience of humanity.

The Israeli attack has gravely undermined regional stability and international security, he said, adding: “Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Government & the people of Iran”.

Foreign Office Statement

Pakistan strongly condemned unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.



— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) June 13, 2025



"Pakistan stands in resolute solidarity with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounces these blatant provocations, which constitute a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications," the Foreign Office said in a statement.



The international community and the United Nations bear responsibility to uphold international law, stop this aggression immediately and hold the aggressor accountable for its actions.

Israel Strikes Iran

Israel said it targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders on Friday at the start of what it warned would be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Iranian media and witnesses reported explosions including at the country's main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, while Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

Iranian state television reported that Hossein Salami, the chief of the elite Revolutionary Guards corps, had been killed and the unit's headquarters in Tehran had been hit. Several children had been killed in a strike on a residential area in the capital, it said.

Firefighters work at the scene of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, on June 13, 2025.

"We are at a decisive moment in Israel's history," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded video message.

"Moments ago Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement that Israel had "unleashed its wicked and bloody" hand in a crime against Iran and that it would receive "a bitter fate for itself".

