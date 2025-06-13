Sindh to present Budget 2025-26 today

Fri, 13 Jun 2025 05:58:10 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government will unveil provincial budget for fiscal year 2025-26 today (Friday) in the Sindh Assembly.

According to sources, the outlay of the budget is over Rs 3,400 billion, with a proposed 10 to 20 percent increase in the salaries of government employees in Sindh. There is also a proposal to raise the minimum wage of laborers by Rs 5,000.

An increase in the salaries of members of the Sindh Assembly is also expected. Moreover, 481 new schemes will be included in the provincial budget for the next fiscal year.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will also present its budget today. The total volume of the budget is 2,070 billion rupees, with 114 billion rupees allocated for development projects.

