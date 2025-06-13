PM Shehbaz returns after completing UAE visit

Published On: Fri, 13 Jun 2025 05:55:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reached Islamabad on Thursday night after completing a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held meeting with UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to maintain close coordination, and continue working together to advance shared goals of regional peace and prosperity.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted, brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, built on mutual trust, shared values, and a history of close cooperation.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest, and reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing collaboration in key areas.

