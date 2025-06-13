Bilawal warns India: Don't turn water into a weapon, or face consequences

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal warns India: Don't turn water into a weapon, or face consequences

He condemns Israeli attack on Iran

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Jun 2025 23:03:49 PKT

BRUSSELS (Dunya News) - Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned that turning environmental resources, especially water, into weapons can lead to serious consequences for peace in the region.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels alongside a Pakistani parliamentary delegation, Bilawal said if India blocks water under the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan would be left with no choice but to respond firmly.

He stressed that undermining agreements like the Indus Waters Treaty could shake regional peace and push South Asia toward conflict.

“India’s aggression won't go unanswered. We will stand our ground,” he said.

The Pakistani delegation, led by Bilawal, met with Belgian lawmakers, Foreign Ministry officials, and key members of the European Parliament, including Vice Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Kathleen Depoorter and Chairman of the Pakistan-Belgium Friendship Group Franky Demon.

They underlined Pakistan’s commitment to peace and resolution of disputes through dialogue.

During talks with Bernd Lange, Chair of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee, the delegation pushed for continued trade support under the GSP Plus scheme, helping boost Pakistan’s textile exports.

Bilawal also slammed India’s actions against Pakistani citizens and raised alarm over water being used as a pressure tool despite a ceasefire.

He called on the international community to stop turning a blind eye.

He condemned the Israeli attack on Iran, urging global powers to pull back from the brink and avoid fanning the flames of war. “Pakistan wants peace, but will not sit idle if pushed too far,” he concluded.



