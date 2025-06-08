Pakistani delegation reaches UK after wrapping up tour of US

The delegation attended a United Nations meeting and met with world leaders

Sun, 08 Jun 2025 09:58:33 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - Pakistani delegation led-by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached UK after wrapping up its tour of the United States, where it exposed Indian unfounded aggressions and provocations, and emphasised the significance of peace in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given the delegation a task of promoting a voice for peace in South Asia with a special emphasis for exposing belligerent posture of India, who is bent on disrupting peace in the region.

In the United States, the delegation attended a United Nations meeting and met with world leaders and members of the US Congress, where Pakistan emphasised the Kashmir issue and the need for peace in the region.

Speaking in London, Faisal Sabzwari, a member of the Pakistani delegation, said, “We presented Pakistan's case at the United Nations and emphasised the need to prevent India from further escalating tensions between nuclear-armed countries.’

He also raised questions about Indian aggression and requested intervention from world powers.

Sherry Rehman and Khurram Dastgir Khan also expressed their views, stressing the importance of dialogue with India, adding India is resisting talks with Pakistan.

Bushra Anjum Butt has said that the Pakistani delegation received a warm welcome for its stance in the United States.