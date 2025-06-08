Envoys of various countries in Pakistan call on President Zardari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The ambassadors and diplomats of various countries in Pakistan called on President Asif Ali Zardari at the President House in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to sources, Eidul Azha greetings were exchanged between the president and the ambassadors of friendly countries during the meeting.

President Zardari thanked the ambassadors for visiting the President House on the occasion of Eidul Azha and for joining in the celebrations.

Members of the National Assembly and Senate belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were also present on the occasion.

