India using water as weapon, says Bilawal

'We are ready to talk on all issues with India, but peace must be a mutual goal'

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto says India is using water as a weapon by attempting to block Pakistan’s share, calling it a clear act of aggression against 240 million Pakistanis.

In a press conference held in Washington as head of a parliamentary delegation, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly criticised India for its hostile behavior and accused New Delhi of continuous aggression against Pakistan.

Bilawal said that the Indian prime minister adopted a persistently threatening stance and said that India was lying to its own people and the international community. “India took a whole month to admit the downing of its aircrafts,” he stated.

He further alleged that India is using water as a weapon by attempting to block Pakistan’s share, calling it a clear act of aggression against 240 million Pakistanis. “India's actions are a violation of international norms,” he said.

Bilawal also reminded the international audience of the arrest of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav from Balochistan, stating it as proof of India's involvement in terrorist activities within Pakistan.

He acknowledged the role played by US President Donald Trump in defusing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peace.

“We are ready to talk on all issues with India, but peace must be a mutual goal,” he concluded.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan is ready to engage in peace talks with India at a neutral venue.

He said Pakistan would play any role possible to achieve durable peace in the region.

Taking to X (former Twitter), he expressed gratitude to the United States President Donald Trump for a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. “For permanent peace and security in the South Asia, we are willing to work with the United States administration,” he said.

