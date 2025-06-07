Pakistan ready for peace talks with India at neutral venue, says Bilawal

Bilawal says Pakistan ready to work with US govt for peace

Updated On: Sat, 07 Jun 2025 17:02:42 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan is ready to engage in peace talks with India at a neutral venue.

He said Pakistan would play any role possible to achieve durable peace in the region.

Taking to X (former Twitter), he expressed gratitude to the United States President Donald Trump for a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. “For permanent peace and security in the South Asia, we are willing to work with the United States administration,” he said.

We are ready to work with and have dialogue with India on any neutral venue while expressing hope his (US President) effort would not be derailed by the Indian lobby in Washington.

Thank you President @realDonaldTrump for your leadership in mediating a ceasefire between India & Pakistan. We look forward to working with your administration to implement your vision for a permanent peace in South Asia. through the dialogue at a neutral location with India to… https://t.co/utydrnakSb — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 7, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan has been ever-ready for peace but it is due to India’s intransigence, peace has not been achieved yet.

