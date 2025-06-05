No political, personal agenda, but peace, says Bilawal

Pakistan Pakistan No political, personal agenda, but peace, says Bilawal

Addresses overseas Pakistanis in New York

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 05 Jun 2025 10:23:52 PKT

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - The head of Pakistani diplomatic delegation in New York, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said the agenda of his delegation is to establish peace in South Asia, and they have arrived in the US with a message of peace.

“We are not making efforts for a political party or for personal objectives. Our struggle is for Pakistan and we have reached here with a message of peace, said Bilawal while talking to Pakistani community here on Wednesday.

Bilawal said the delegation had no political motive and personal objectives rather it was making efforts for Pakistan and peace.

He sought the support of overseas Pakistanis in the US for his diplomatic mission to expose Indian aggression, which is disturbing peace in South Asia.

The PPP chairman said Pakistan could have shot down 20 Indian aircrafts but it exercised restraint, stressing that the country has always acted in self-defence.

He said Pakistan Air Force had "20 Indian aircraft locked" during the recent military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

“Pakistan reacted very responsibly as a mature nuclear power. We could have dropped 20 planes. But the Pakistani air force restrained themselves. The military high command demonstrated their rationality, and only targeted those six planes that dropped their load on Pakistan," he observed.

He said that Pakistan had no intention of aggression and only acted in self-defence following India's strikes.

"Our strikes into India only took place after India fired missile strikes into Pakistani territory as international law and the United Nations charter provides for our right to self-defence," he highlighted.

"Unfortunately, today the world is a less safe place as a result of Indian actions uh in the early weeks of May."

The PPP chief said that India, in its military operation on May 7, targeted civilian infrastructure, including places of worship, dams, and energy facilities. Pakistan claims the strikes killed innocent civilians, including women and children.

India has accused Pakistan of being behind a terrorist attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a charge the PPP chief strongly denied. He said Pakistan had condemned the attack and even offered to participate in an international inquiry, a proposal he said was rejected by New Delhi.

He criticised India for acting unilaterally without sharing evidence, saying, “India decided to be judge, jury and executioner.”

He also raised concerns over India’s alleged violation of the Indus Waters Treaty and the suppression of Kashmiris’ rights.

He urged the international community, especially the United States, to play a more active role in diffusing tensions and promoting dialogue.

“A war between India and Pakistan is not in anyone’s interest,” he said, calling for a comprehensive peace process based on diplomacy, mutual respect, and international law.