One killed, three injured in road accident in Bahawalpur

One killed, three injured in road accident in Bahawalpur

Police and rescue teams reached spot and shifted the dead and injured to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

Published On: Sun, 08 Jun 2025 05:56:20 PKT

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – One person was killed and three other sustained injuries in a road accident in Bahawalpur on Saturday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in DHA area of Bahawalpur where four motorcycles collided while performing one-wheeling, killing one person on the spot and injured three others.

