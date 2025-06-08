One killed, three injured in road accident in Bahawalpur
Pakistan
BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – One person was killed and three other sustained injuries in a road accident in Bahawalpur on Saturday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred in DHA area of Bahawalpur where four motorcycles collided while performing one-wheeling, killing one person on the spot and injured three others.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.