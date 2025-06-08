Ishaq Dar, FM of Turkiye exchange Eid greetings

They prayed for peace and well-being of the Palestinian people and the entire Ummah.

Published On: Sun, 08 Jun 2025 02:50:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan on Saturday.

They exchanged Eidul Azha greetings and prayed for peace and well-being of the Palestinian people and the entire Ummah.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar also held a telephone call with Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi and exchanged greetings on the blessed occasion of Eidul Azha.

During the conversation, they also prayed for peace and well-being of the people of Palestine and the Ummah, a foreign office spokesperson said in a press statement.

