PM Shehbaz extends Eidul Azha greetings to President Zardari

The two leaders also discussed the overall political situation in the country.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday to extend warm greetings on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

During the call, the PM conveyed his heartfelt Eid wishes to the President. President Zardari thanked the prime minister for the kind gesture and expressed his best wishes in return.

The two leaders also discussed the overall political situation in the country, along with various national matters of mutual interest. They reaffirmed the importance of unity and cooperation for the country’s progress and stability.

