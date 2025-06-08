Wildfire in Malakand's Bata mountains rages for third day

The fire has already caused significant damage to trees and local wildlife

Sun, 08 Jun 2025 09:05:38 PKT

MALAKAND (Dunya News) - A massive wildfire in the mountainous region of Bata, Malakand continues to burn for the third consecutive day, with no success yet in bringing it under control.

According to sources, the difficult and rugged terrain has posed serious challenges for firefighting teams. The fire has already caused significant damage to trees and local wildlife, raising concerns among environmentalists and locals alike.

Rescue teams, along with officials from the Forestry Department, Frontier Corps (FC), and Levies, are carrying out joint operations to extinguish the blaze.

Despite their ongoing efforts, the fire continues to spread due to strong winds and dry conditions.