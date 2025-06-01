Modi govt under fire after defence chief admits loss of jets in clash with Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan Modi govt under fire after defence chief admits loss of jets in clash with Pakistan

Congress demands Parliament’s session to explain damages

Follow on Published On: Sun, 01 Jun 2025 07:26:49 PKT

(Web Desk) - After the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan acknowledged loss of India fighter jets by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, the Congress on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government for misleading the nation, reiterating its demand of a special Parliament session to explain damages suffered during the four-day conflict and also the role of US in brokering ceasefire.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a comprehensive review of India's defence preparedness by an independent expert committee following the remarks made by CDS during a TV interview in Singapore.

“In the wake of the remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in Singapore in an interview, there are some very important questions which need to be asked.

“These can only be asked if a Special Session of the Parliament is immediately convened. The Modi Govt has misled the nation. The fog of war is now clearing,” said Kharge.

Read more: Indian defence chief admits loss of aircraft in skirmishes with Pakistan

“A government has to be transparent. Accountability is normal in a democracy. This is not about patriotism. We are more patriotic. Our first family, the Gandhi family, themselves suffered and have made huge sacrifices for the integrity of the country and these people question us. This is really shocking, bizarre,” the Congress leader said.

Referring to repeated claims about negotiating truce between India and Pakistan by US president Donald Trump, Kharge insisted on clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that US involvement is a ‘direct affront to the Shimla Agreement’.