White House Kashmir rally thanks Trump for mediation offer

Kashmiris also thanked Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for highlighting Kashmir issue

Published On: Sun, 01 Jun 2025 03:41:17 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The Kashmiris on Saturday took out a rally in front of the White House in order to thank President Donald Trump for his offer to help settle the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.

They said that they were grateful to President Donald Trump for his mediation offer on resolving Kashmir dispute between the two nuclear countries.

Addressing the rally, the Kashmiri leaders said the United States President should be honoured with Nobel Prize for his efforts to bring truce between the two countries.

‘We appeal to President Donald Trump to impress India to come on table for resolving Kashmir dispute with Pakistan. We believe the dream for durable peace in the region could not come true without settling Kashmir dispute,’ the rally leaders said.

The Kashmiri leaders also thanked Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for highlighting Kashmir issue and giving a clear message to the world with regard to Kashmir.

