CJCSC highlights points to avert conflict in South Asia

Pakistan Pakistan CJCSC highlights points to avert conflict in South Asia

He speaks at IISS Shangri-La Dialogue

Follow on Published On: Sun, 01 Jun 2025 04:57:15 PKT

SINGAPORE (Dunya News) - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has presented important points with regard to regional crisis-management mechanisms at IISS Shangri-La Dialogue.

In his address at the Asia's premier defence summit, CJCSC said flashpoints in the Asia-Pacific require effective crisis-management mechanisms to prevent tensions from turning into conflict.

He stressed the need to make the hotlines effective, saying in order to make Asia-Pacific strong, South Asia could not be ignored.

He said two nuclear powers live in South Asia - Pakistan and India – and between them Kashmir is an unsettled issue, which needs to be resolved.

Besides this issue, there are many other issues exist between the two nuclear powers which require attention, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza said.

Widely recognised as Asia's premier defence summit, the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue is a unique meeting where ministers debate the region’s most pressing security challenges, engage in important bilateral talks and come up with fresh approaches together.

