Two brothers among four perish in accidents

The accidents occur in different cities

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – Four persons were killed and two injured in three accidents, Dunya News reported.

In District Mitiari, near Naseerpur Road, two brothers were dead and two others sustained injuries when two motorcycles and a truck collided with one another.

As a result, two brothers identified as Rashid and Subhan were killed. On information, Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police arrested the truck driver and impounded his vehicle.

In Karachi Orangi Town – 10, a two-year –old girl succumbed to her injuries in hospital after a motorcycle was hit by a bus. The girl was identified as Eman.

In Pirmahal, a man was crushed to death under the wheels of a trailer in Sadar police jurisdiction. He was stated to be the helper of the vehicle. He was attempting to climb to the moving vehicle when he slipped and fell under the wheels of the trailer, causing his instant death. Police started investigation after sending the dead body to hospital.

