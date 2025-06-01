Bilawal, delegation to meet UN leaders, brief OIC members during New York visit

They will present Pakistan’s perspective on the recent military clash with India

UNITED NATIONS (APP) - A nine-member high-level parliamentary delegation led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to visit New York from Monday to Tuesday during which it will present Pakistan’s perspective on the recent military clash with India and to counter New Delhi’s disinformation campaign about the conflict.

During their stay in New York, the delegation members will have several meetings, including with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the UN General Assembly, as well as the Ambassadors of Permanent & non-permanent members of the UN Security-Council.

Besides these meetings, the delegation will also brief the OIC members at the United Nations. On the conclusion of the visit, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with other members, will interact with media representatives.

