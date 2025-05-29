Barrister Gohar rules out any deal for Imran Khan's release

All 300 cases against PTI founder are politically motivated and baseless: PTI Chairman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali has said that the party founder has made it clear he will not accept release under any deal.

Speaking to the media, Barrister Gohar said that all cases against the PTI founder are politically motivated and baseless. “Initially, 300 cases were filed against him, resulting in cumulative sentences of 45 years,” he said. “Despite all this, he remained deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.”

He emphasized that the founder is completely innocent and must be released unconditionally. “We are hopeful his case will be scheduled for hearing on the 5th of next month, and it should be included in the cause list,” he added.

Barrister Gohar further revealed that the Chief Justice had personally met with them and assured that the release case would be heard. “We are optimistic that the date for the PTI founder’s case will be fixed soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking on the same occasion, senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja criticized the role of the Election Commission and coalition parties, stating that the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and the Election Commission were opposing the Supreme Court’s eight-judge bench verdict.

He claimed that PTI rightfully won the reserved seats and accused other parties of attempting to seize them.

“The eight judges stated that the public should not bear the Election Commission’s mistakes,” he said. “The Commission failed to fulfill its constitutional duty, which was to ensure free and fair elections.”

Raja added that a total of 13 judges have declared the Commission’s decisions as flawed, with eight specifically stating that the ECP failed to perform its responsibilities. “Several decisions made by the Election Commission created unnecessary confusion,” he concluded.