Imran Khan ready to hold talks with establishment, says PTI's Ali Zafar

He was talking to media outside Adiala Jail

Thu, 29 May 2025 16:24:23 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Ali Zafar said that party founder Imran Khan is ready to hold talks with the establishment.

“The doors for talks remain open,” Barrister Ali Zafar quoted Imran Khan, while talking to media outside Adiala Jail on Thursday.

According to Barrister Ali Zafar, Imran Khan is willing to engage in dialogue for the sake of Pakistan but made it clear that there would be no give-and-take or compromise involved.

“Imran Khan is ready to negotiate at any time in the interest of national unity,” said the PTI leader.

He added that the PTI founder has directed the party leadership to prepare for a protest movement.

“No one will be allowed to play on both sides of the wicket,” said Imran Khan, while speaking to Ali Zafar.

He said that stern action would be taken against the party leaders who will not become part of the protest movement.

According to Zafar, Imran Khan emphasized that he only seeks justice and called for swift hearings of his legal cases.

He also confirmed that a protest campaign has been announced, and the party will unveil its action plan within five to six days.