Imran Khan set to launch new movement, says Aleema

“He said no matter what they do, I won’t bow down,” she quoted Khan as saying

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, has asked the party to get ready as he is about to launch a new movement.

Speaking to media, she claimed court orders were being openly violated and even Khan’s children were not allowed to speak with him.

Aleema added that the PTI founder was closely observing everyone in the party and had warned those “playing both sides” to make their decision.

She also said the judiciary was under pressure.

