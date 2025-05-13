Imran Khan warns of possible Modi retaliation: Aleema Khan

He questions why the May 9, CCTV footage hasn’t been shown yet

Updated On: Tue, 13 May 2025 20:01:21 PKT

RAWALAPINDI (Dunya News) – PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan said that her brother warned of a possible revenge attack by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, driven by anger and hatred.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Aleema said the PTI founder fears that Modi might carry out economic assaults or false flag operations against Pakistan.

“He said Modi is boiling with anger and won’t let this go,” she added.

Aleema also shared that Khan praised the courage of the Pakistani people and armed forces, especially for their strong presence on social media, saying, “We won the online battle.”

Imran Khan emphasised the need for public support during times of conflict and called for justice for those wrongly punished. He also questioned why the CCTV footage from May 9 has not yet been made public.

According to Aleema, Imran Khan is currently focused on party organisation and has allowed Junaid Akbar to choose his own seat, urging him to stay fully committed to the movement.