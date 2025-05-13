Modi may resort to dangerous attacks: Patel warns

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday warned that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a desperate bid for political face-saving, may resort to highly dangerous and reckless attacks.

Speaking during the National Assembly session, Patel urged the Indian public to question their government’s narrative, adding, “If India seeks evidence of terrorism, it can obtain it from us. Why is it that Pulwama and Pahalgam are visible to them, but the acts of terrorism occurring inside Pakistan remain invisible?”

“Modi is a defeated man,” said Patel. “He seeks political mileage through dead bodies. He politicises the dead. For his political survival, he can go to any extent. Ceasefire or not, we must remain vigilant at all times.”

The MNA alleged that India had a hand in inciting terrorism within Pakistan, asserting that the country’s armed forces were fully prepared to respond to any aggression. Mocking India’s pride in its Rafale fighter jets, he joked, “If something starts with ‘RAW’, it’s destined to ‘fail’.”

He added, “When the Rafale went down, the French President was left asking, ‘What just happened?’ When Israeli drones crashed, Netanyahu echoed the same confusion. And when it seemed the US might also be embarrassed, President Trump jumped in hastily, lest anything of theirs came crashing down.”

Joining the debate, PPP’s central leader and former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar criticised India’s ideological stance, saying that New Delhi was aggressively promoting the Hindutva agenda on the global stage.

She drew a stark contrast between Bollywood’s cinematic portrayal of war and the real consequences of armed conflict. “Making war movies is one thing; actually fighting wars is another,” she noted while pointing out India’s reluctance to engage in dialogue over terrorism-related issues.

Ms Khar also acknowledged the diplomatic role played by US President Donald Trump in de-escalating tensions, adding that Modi’s adherence to a far-right agenda remains a threat to regional peace. She claimed that evidence links India to the Jaffar Express incident, further underscoring New Delhi’s destabilising activities.