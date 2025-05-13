40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces martyred in India's reprehensible attacks

Pakistan Pakistan 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces martyred in India's reprehensible attacks

'Their noble sacrifice of martyrs is an enduring symbol of courage, and unwavering patriotism'

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 13 May 2025 11:44:43 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Eleven personnel of Pakistan's armed forces and 40 civilians were martyred in Indian strikes during recent military escalation between the neighbouring countries.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that on the night of May 6 and 7, 2025, the Indian armed forces launched unprovoked and reprehensible attacks targeting innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

“These barbaric strikes resulted in the martyrdom of 40 civilians - among them 7 women and 15 children - while 121 others suffered injuries, including 10 women and 27 children,” read the statement.

In response to this grave aggression, the Pakistan armed forces mounted a resolute response under the banner of Marka-e-Haq, delivering precise and notch-up retributive strikes through Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

While defending the motherland with exemplary valour, 11 personnel of the Pakistan's armed aorces embraced martyrdom and 78 were wounded.

Also Read: PM announces observing Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq every year on May 10



The martyrs of the Pakistan Army were Naik Abdul Rehman, Lance Naik Dilawar Khan, Lance Naik Ikramullah, Naik Waqar Khalid, Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar and Sepoy Nisar.

The martyrs from the Pakistan Air Force were Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf, Chief Technician Aurangzeb, Senior Technician Najeeb, Corporal Technician Farooq and Senior Technician Mubashir.

Their noble sacrifice is an enduring symbol of courage, devotion, and unwavering patriotism - etched forever in the nation’s memory, the military’s media wing said.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces, together with the people of Pakistan, pay solemn tribute to the martyred civilians and military personnel, and offer heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.”

The nation remains resolute in the face of aggression. Let there be no ambiguity: any attempt to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty or territorial integrity, ever again, shall be met with a swift, full-spectrum, and decisive response, ISPR said.

COAS VISITS CMH

A day earlier, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) of Rawalpindi to inquire after the well-being of soldiers and innocent civilians wounded during the operation.

During the visit, the COAS individually met the injured personnel, lauded their exceptional bravery and steadfast devotion to duty, and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Armed Forces to their continued care, rehabilitation, and welfare.

“Our civilians’ & soldiers’ valour and sacrifice form the cornerstone of Pakistan’s security. The entire nation stands in resolute solidarity with every member of its Armed Forces,” the COAS stated.

Also Read: Pakistan comes off with flying colours in war for 'just cause': ISPR



The COAS underscored that no hostile design can erode the determination of the Armed Forces of Pakistan. He noted that the resolute and unified response exhibited during Marka-e-Haq / Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, in concert with the steadfast support of the Pakistani people, constitutes a defining chapter in the country’s military history.