PM announces observing Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq every year on May 10

Pakistan Pakistan PM announces observing Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq every year on May 10

Prime Minister also announced package for the innocent Pakistanis affected due to Indian attack

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 May 2025 23:40:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced to celebrate May 10 as Marka-e- Haq Day every year to mark the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

In a statement today, he said the Day will be celebrated every year with enthusiasm and spirit of national unity as the professional capabilities of our brave forces have made us proud.

The Prime Minister also announced to celebrate the upcoming Friday, May 16, as a day to pay tribute to the Armed Forces for leading Pakistan to a grand victory on the defence front and to offer gratitude to the Allah Almighty.

He said special thanksgiving prayers will be offered, for the development of the country and the nation.

Also read: Pakistan comes off with flying colours in war for 'just cause': ISPR



The Prime Minister also announced package for the innocent Pakistanis affected due to unprovoked Indian aggression.

He announced ten million rupees each for the heirs of Pakistani citizens, martyred during the Indian aggression while the injured will be given one to two million rupees each.

The Prime Minister said heirs of the martyrs of the Armed Forces of Pakistan will be given 10 to 18 million rupees, depending on rank, while their injured will be given two to five million rupees each.

He also announced 19 million to 42 million rupees for provision of home facility to the heirs of martyrs of the Armed Forces of Pakistan depending on their ranks.

The full salary of martyrs of the armed forces will continue with allowances until the date of their retirement while the children of martyrs will be given free education till graduation.

A marriage grant of one million rupees will also be given for the marriage of one daughter of every martyr of the armed forces.

The Prime Minister said the Federal Government will rebuild houses and mosques affected by the Indian attack.

He said it is the responsibility of the government to support the children of martyrs and it will fulfill this duty.

He said the Federal Government will also bear all the expenses for the treatment of the injured.

Shehbaz Sharif said services rendered by those who have protected and defended the honor and glory of Pakistan on any front will be acknowledged at the national level and they will be awarded with honors.