Pakistan, India DGMOs' discussion on peace prospects delayed

The two leaders will have detailed discussion on modalities of ceasefire agreement

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Two days after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between Pakistan and India following intense fighting, the military operations chiefs (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan are scheduled to speak on Monday to discuss the next steps to douse the flames.

Reports said Pakistan's DGMO Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai will speak to each other over hotline.

The two leaders are scheduled to have a detailed discussion on modalities of the ceasefire agreement the two countries reached after US president's intervention.

Indian media said the telephonic talk had been delayed.

Earlier, the Indian media reported that the two military officers had a communication over hotline.

US supports direct talks between Pakistan, India for lasting peace: Marco Rubio

In a related development, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States supported direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continuous efforts to improve relations between the two nations.

In a phone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, US Secretary of State Rubio discussed the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Both leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining a ceasefire and keeping communication channels open between the South Asian neighbours.

Secretary Rubio also held separate telephonic discussion with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and reaffirmed the US stance on the war in Ukraine.

Pakistan, India agree to ceasefire after Trump's mediation

Nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday last following the US pressure and four days of intense fighting.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry stated that the country remained committed to the ceasefire. "Our forces are handling the situation responsibly and with restraint," the ministry said.

It further urged troops on the ground to exercise restraint and noted that any issues related to the ceasefire implementation should be resolved through communication at appropriate levels.

This recent escalation marked the worst fighting between the long-time South Asian rivals in nearly three decades, raising fears of a full-scale war in one of the world's most volatile and densely populated regions.

ISPR DG PRESSER

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Sunday the Pakistan armed forces had delivered on the promises made to the nation.

The ISPR DG was referring to the Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, an intense military operation of Pakistan following Indian strikes, which hit key targets in the occupied Kashmir and mainland India.

He made these remarks while briefing the media on the successful military operation against the Indian aggression.

The DG thanked the prime minister and his cabinet for 'destiny-changing decision' which helped avenge the loss of lives of Pakistanis hit by the terrorist Indian attack.

He said: “Today we inform you of the conduct and conclusion of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, the dastardly attacks that began on night of May 6 and 7, 2025, resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives including women, children and elderly.”

“Pakistan army expresses its profound appreciation and gratitude to the whole nation, whose moral strength, resolve and above all wholehearted support and prayers remained unwaveringly with us during these testing times, which became a force multiplier for the armed forces,” he said.

He also mentioned the pivotal role played by the Pakistani media during the operation and compared it to the war-mongering Indian media which he said was hell-bent on perpetuating jingoism.

The DG said Pakistan targeted 26 Indian military sites in response to New Delhi’s strikes that claimed innocent civilian lives. Moreover, he said, the S-400 system was neutralised at two locations. He said Pakistan downed 84 Indian drones.

"Whenever our sovereignty is breached, the response will be retributive and decisive", he thundered.