DGMOs of Pakistan, India to discuss peace prospects after US-brokered ceasefire

The two leaders will have detailed discussion on modalities of ceasefire agreement

Mon, 12 May 2025 11:59:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Two days after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between Pakistan and India following intense fighting, the military operations chiefs (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan will discuss on Monday the next steps to douse the flames.

The two leaders will have a detailed discussion on modalities of the ceasefire agreement the two countries reached after US president's intervention.

US supports direct talks between Pakistan, India for lasting peace: Marco Rubio

In a related development, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States supported direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continuous efforts to improve relations between the two nations.

In a phone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, US Secretary of State Rubio discussed the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. Both leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining a ceasefire and keeping communication channels open between the South Asian neighbours.

Read more: Ceasefire holds between Pakistan-India as Trump offers to help resolve Kashmir issue

Secretary Rubio also held separate telephonic discussion with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and reaffirmed the US stance on the war in Ukraine.

Pakistan, India agree to ceasefire after Trump's mediation

Nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday last following the US pressure and four days of intense fighting.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry stated that the country remained committed to the ceasefire. "Our forces are handling the situation responsibly and with restraint," the ministry said.

It further urged troops on the ground to exercise restraint and noted that any issues related to the ceasefire implementation should be resolved through communication at appropriate levels.

This recent escalation marked the worst fighting between the long-time South Asian rivals in nearly three decades, raising fears of a full-scale war in one of the world's most volatile and densely populated regions.