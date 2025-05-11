Victory speech: PM Shehbaz pays rich tribute to armed forces in his address to nation

He also expressed gratitude to Trump, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and China

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan would stand like a “strong wall” against any threat to its sovereignty, asserting that the country’s armed forces had delivered a “historic and crushing response” to enemy aggression.

“Whenever our sovereignty is threatened, we rise as one—strong, unified, and unshakable,” he said. Describing the recent hostile actions by India as “blatant aggression,” the prime minister said Pakistan had offered to cooperate in investigations into the Pahalgam incident, but New Delhi had responded with indifference.

“When the enemy resorted to a cowardly attack, our brave armed forces responded with full force,” PM Sharif remarked. “The enemy attempted to target innocent civilians with missile strikes, but our defense forces not only thwarted these efforts—they silenced the enemy in a matter of hours.”

Referring to retaliatory strikes, the prime minister noted that India had targeted civilian populations, prompting Pakistan to take decisive military action. “What was meant to be resolved at the negotiating table had to be addressed on the battlefield,” he added. “When Rafale jets tried to confront our Shaheens (Falcons), they failed. Our pilots neutralized enemy artillery with such precision that history will remember it.”

The PM especially paid rich tribute to the heads of armed forces including the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

The PM criticised India for “imposing an unwarranted war using Pahalgam as a pretext,” but added that Pakistan had responded in kind, speaking the only language the aggressor would understand. “Who can face our brave soldiers? The enemy now knows that Pakistan’s resolve is ironclad.”

He also expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump, as well as leaders of the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and China and other “brotherly nations” who played a constructive role in facilitating a ceasefire.

“I would like to especially thank former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his sagacious leadership throughout the conflict, and President Asif Zardari for his consultations,” the premier concluded. “I also extend my appreciation to journalists and members of social media who stood by the nation in these testing times.”