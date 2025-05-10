PM Shehbaz takes political leadership into confidence over Pakistan's response to India

PPP Chairman Bilawal, PTI’s Barrister Gohar, JUI-F chief Fazl and others contacted

Updated On: Sat, 10 May 2025 17:49:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister took the country’s top political leadership into confidence over the recent military response by Pakistan’s armed forces to what he termed “unprovoked Indian aggression”.

In telephonic conversations, the premier reached out to key opposition and allied leaders, including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, BAP’s Khalid Hussain Magsi, PML-Q’s Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and ANP’s Aimal Wali Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif briefed them on the nature of Indian invasions, stating that Pakistan had responded in a “coordinated, forceful and effective” manner. He revealed that India had launched missile and drone strikes on multiple locations, including Noor Khan Airbase, targeting civilian areas and causing casualties.

Despite provocations, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan initially exercised restraint and had called for an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, which New Delhi reportedly dismissed.

“In response to repeated violations, Pakistan’s brave armed forces launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos (Iron Wall), targeting specific Indian military installations used in the attacks,” he said, adding, “India has been given a befitting reply today.

The blood of innocent Pakistanis has not gone unanswered.”

He expressed pride in the professionalism and resolve of the Pakistan Armed Forces and congratulated the political leadership and the nation on what he termed a successful operation aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty.

The political leaders, in turn, lauded the military’s strategy, and professional conduct under challenging circumstances. They assured the prime minister of their full support and reiterated the nation’s unity in the face of external aggression.

“The defence of the motherland is paramount,” they said. “Our armed forces have once again demonstrated ideal courage and competence.”

PM Shehbaz will also address the nation on national broadcaster.