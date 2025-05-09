British Council cancels IGCSE, O and A Level exams due today

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The British Council on Friday announced cancellation of examinations due to be held today in the wake of Pakistan and India war.

The British Council sent a letter to educational institutions saying that it decided to cancel the examination after consultation with authorities.

“In consultation with authorities, Cambridge and the British Council have reviewed the current security situation. Our priority is to support the safety of students and staff, and help students progress with their education,” the letter said.

“The difficult decision has been taken to cancel Cambridge O Level, IGCSE, International AS & A Level exams in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Islamabad Capital Territory and Punjab province on Friday 9 May. This only applies to exams on Friday 9 May. For exams scheduled to take place on Monday, we will update schools by the evening of Sunday 11 May.

“We anticipate that exams scheduled to take place elsewhere in Pakistan on Friday 9 May will go ahead as planned if the security situation remains unchanged. We will keep everyone updated if there are any changes.

“Where exams are cancelled, Cambridge uses its expertise and well-established processes to ensure that fair grades are awarded, allowing students to progress.

“Please keep following and checking the Cambridge and British Council official pages only for any official updates. If you have any questions, please contact your school, or British Council Customer Services if you are private candidate,” the letter concluded.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

Earlier, the Punjab government on Thursday announced the closure of all the educational institutions across the province for next two days.

The decision was taken in light of escalating tensions with India.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said that all schools, colleges and universities in the province will remain closed on Friday and Saturday (May 9 and May 10).

According to the minister, academic activities will be suspended throughout Punjab during this period, and normal classes will resume on Monday, May 12.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Department has postponed all board exams scheduled for May 9 and 10. A new schedule for the exams will be announced later.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan has shot down 25 drones emanating from India in the last two days.

Sharing the update with the media, the ISPR DG said India continued its belligerence under false impression of Pakistan’s weakness.

He said Pakistan’s armed forces had proved equal to the task and shot down Indian drones (Harop) within no time.

Earlier, there were reports that loud sounds of heavy gunfire and explosions were heard in the areas of Walton, Burki Road, and Defence in Lahore.

Security forces blared sirens which caused panic in the area, prompting residents to rush out of their homes.

According to security officials, rescue firefighting vehicles also reached the scene.