Pakistan effectively responds to Indian belligerence

Pakistan has downed 25 Indian drones all over the country

LAHORE (Web Desk) - India resorted to illegal and irresponsible aggression on a flimsy premise, if any, in Pahalgam.

The fact that India has opted not to present any evidence of alleged Pakistani involvement or to accept Pakistan’s offer of impartial or neutral investigation bears testimony to its obsession with pre-meditated aggression, says a report.

Furthermore, the attacks were conducted against civilian targets. Pakistan responded in self defence, and shot down Indian Air Force assets.

“This is an unprecedented success against state-of-the-art technologies / platforms of the enemy which is being acknowledged around the globe,” it says.

Similarly, approximately 40 to 50 Indian Army soldiers have been killed. Indian denial to admit the losses is understandable in view of their history of suppressing or not acknowledging failures.

They even awarded Vir Chakra to their pilot Abhinandan despite losing his aircraft and US's confirmation that no Pakistani F-16 was lost.

On May 7 night, India continued to pursue the escalatory path, this time against targets of three types: 1) Engagement of Sikh / Sikh religious targets in India with three-fold objectives: a) Give Sikhs a message to behave b) Project this as Pakistani attack on Sikhs to sow discord c) Use the debris to carve notion of victory by projecting these as 'fallen' PAF aircraft.

2) Military targets to undermine own defensive / offensive capabilities of Pakistan 3) Civilian targets to create a sense of disillusionment.

Pakistan has once again given a befitting defensive response by shooting down most of the drones. Pakistan has downed 25 Indian (Israel-made HAROP) drones all over the country.

It may also be noted that flying drone is normal but shooting it down is extraordinary and that is to huge credit of Pakistan's Defence Forces.

India took two weeks to mount an aggression against Pakistan since Pahalgam. Pakistan will respond to this growing belligerence and will do so at the time and place of own choosing in line with aspirations of the nation.