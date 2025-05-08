Pakistan shoots down 25 Israel-made drones as India mounts aggression, says ISPR

ISPR says India continues its belligerence under false impression of Pakistan's weakness

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan has shot down 25 drones emanating from India in the last two days, says the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Sharing the update with the media, the ISPR said India continued its belligerence under false impression of Pakistan’s weakness.

He said Pakistan’s armed forces had proved equal to the task and shot down Indian drones within no time.

Earlier, there were reports that loud sounds of heavy gunfire and explosions were heard in the areas of Walton, Burki Road, and Defence in Lahore.

Security forces blared sirens which caused panic in the area, prompting residents to rush out of their homes.

According to security officials, rescue firefighting vehicles reached the scene.

ISPR DG PRESS BRIEFING

Earlier, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the Pakistani forces had shot down 12 drones sent by India in constant violation of airspace.

Briefing media, the military spokesperson said the infiltration attempts were made in Lahore, Chakwal, Bahwalpur, Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Chor, Miano and areas near Karachi on May 7 night.

However, one of the drones partially engaged the military target in Lahore where four officials of Pakistan Army were injured, he said, adding that there were also minor damages to military equipment.

He said one civilian was martyred in a drone attack in Miano area of Sindh.

The ISPR DG said the Pakistan armed forces were fully alert, adding that another violation of airspace by India would be considered a clear act of aggression.

He said India had been targeting mosques and civilians, adding that he would keep the media updated regarding the evolving situation.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said Pakistani forces were fully prepared to deal with all forms of aggression and fanaticism.

He said, “We are determined and fully capable of teaching a lesson to those who display such aggression."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has closed Lahore and Sialkot airspace to commercial traffic once again amid rising security concerns following Pakistan-India tension.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued late Wednesday confirmed the closure of seven major air corridors. According to sources, Lahore and Sialkot airspace will remain closed till 6pm on Thursday.

