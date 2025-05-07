COAS Asim Munir lauds PAF for foiling Indian aggression

General Asim Munir visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday.

On his arrival, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu warmly welcomed the army chief.

The army chief paid tribute to the Chief of Air Staff and the falconers of Air Force for promptly foiling the nefarious plan of aggression by the Indian Air Force.

He appreciated the Pakistan Air Force for once again shooting down several enemy aircrafts and proving the PAF's mettle.

The army chief also appreciated the excellent cooperation and collaboration between the three forces-Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force.

The meeting reaffirmed that no one will be allowed to violate the territorial integrity of Pakistan and whoever tries to do so will pay the price.

Earlier in the day, the National Security Committee (NSC) expressed deep concern over the situation arising from India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan describing it as an “act of war” and authorised the armed forces to take retaliatory action.

According to a communique issued after the meeting, the Indian action “is a blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity.”

India's actions clearly fall under acts of war as defined by international law, it said.