NSC condemns Indian aggression, authorises military to take retaliatory action

The NSC termed Indian action “a blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity”

Updated On: Wed, 07 May 2025 14:44:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the situation arising from India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan terming it an “act of war” and authorised armed forces to take retaliatory action.

The NSC, which met here with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, offered Fateha for the civilians martyred in India’s missile attacks and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

According to a communique issued after the meeting, the Indian action “is a blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity.”

India's actions clearly fall under acts of war as defined by international law, it said.

The NSC condemned India for targeting civilian areas on false accusations and damaging mosques and other infrastructure.

“India carried out attacks in Sialkot, Shakargarh, Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, on the pretext of targeting imaginary terrorist camps. Innocent men, women and children were martyred in the attacks,” the communique said.

The NSC stated that Indian aggression endangered Gulf commercial flights and the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project. It described targeting innocent civilians as a shameful crime and gross violation of human values and international norms.

It stated that Pakistan had earlier offered a transparent investigation after April 22, but “India deliberately tried to hide the truth.”

The communique accused India of attacking civilians for political motives, declaring that “Pakistan will not tolerate this.”

The NSC held India fully responsible for fueling regional tensions and reaffirmed that Pakistan’s armed forces successfully repelled the attacks, shooting down five Indian aircraft and drones.

Under Article 51 of the UN Charter, Pakistan reserves the right to retaliate, it added.

The nation stands proud of and united behind the armed forces.

The committee called on the international community to take notice of India’s unlawful actions and hold it accountable.

The NSC emphasized that while “Pakistan desires peace, it will never compromise on its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or the safety of its people.”

The meeting was attended by heads of armed forces and federal ministers who were briefed on the post-attack situation.

According to sources, the NSC reviewed India’s aggression, the response of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Pakistan had earlier warned of a strong response to India’s aggression. After the initiation of hostilities, the Pakistan Armed Forces fulfilled their promise by delivering a resounding response to the enemy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the nation at 3 pm.