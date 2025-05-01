Leaked documents expose RAW as mastermind behind Pahalgam false flag operation

Updated On: Thu, 01 May 2025 17:00:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Indian intelligence agency RAW has been exposed as the mastermind behind the Pahalgam attack, according to leaked confidential documents that reveal RAW’s subversive operations.

Sources confirm that RAW’s role in the Pahalgam false flag operation has been uncovered. The documents, leaked through the messaging app Telegram, serve as strong evidence of the Indian government’s involvement in the attack.

The mismatch between the instructions and their execution led to the false flag being exposed. The documents instruct that an anti-Pakistan narrative was to be built 36 hours after the incident, blaming ISI only after that time. However, Indian media blamed Pakistan immediately, sabotaging the plan.

Sources say the documents also hint that RAW is itself under certain directives and that the leak may stem from anti-Hindutva elements within the agency.

The Indian government is reportedly investigating the leak. Shocking revelations from the leaked document titled "Psy Ops and Narrative Control" include instructions to portray the incident as an attack on the state and non-Muslims. Media was to be mobilized 36–48 hours before the incident, with an operation planned in Anantnag district.

RAW had planned to deploy field operators under the guise of monitoring tourist movement. Within 2–4 hours of the attack, AI-based systems were to collect witness statements, and blurred videos would be used to reconstruct scenes.

The document outlines that rather than using a single hashtag, over 200 social media accounts would spread disinformation and anti-ISI trends uncontrollably. The narrative was to shift global focus from Kashmir to supposed Islamic conspiracies. Correspondence found near the Northern Command’s attack site was to be falsely linked to ISI, including faked ISI documents.

The operation was planned around the diplomatic visit of US Vice President JD Vance, and a global anti-terrorism solidarity appeal was also included.

A backup plan was activated in Shopian in case of exposure. RAW was instructed to limit its border advancement to 1.2 km to avoid international mediation by the UN or China.

Contingency measures included activating a line codenamed "TANGO-ECHO" in case of resistance from neutral states. The documents warn of possible BLA and BNA reactions in Balochistan post-Kashmir attack, with cells in Sui and Quetta scheduled to become active within 3 to 48 hours.

The plan also involved limiting coverage of Hindu casualties to specific non-state platforms. Denter squads in plain clothes were to be deployed in Anantnag and Kandra Bal corridors. Surveillance was to be increased on Chinese projects like CPEC and Gwadar during the initial phases, with final decisions to be based on RAW’s key points.

According to the documents, “If no issue arises by April 21, 2025, final command will be issued via analog channel,” and “all field operatives will accept black status post-operation.”

Defence analysts say the Pahalgam incident was clearly a pre-approved RAW operation, exposing India’s hatred toward Kashmiris. Targeting innocent civilians for political gain has long been Modi’s strategy. This document confirms that Pahalgam was another false flag operation, like many in the past.