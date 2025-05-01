India closes airspace to Pakistan until May 23 amid escalating tensions

No Pakistani aircraft would be permitted to use Indian airspace during this period.

Updated On: Thu, 01 May 2025 10:12:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - India has officially closed its airspace to all Pakistani aircrafts until May 23, issuing a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to enforce the restriction.

The decision followed heightened political and military strain between the two nations.

According to the NOTAM, no Pakistani aircraft would be permitted to use Indian airspace during this period.

The impact of the ban on Pakistan's airline industry is likely to be smaller than on India's since only Pakistan International Airlines operates routes to Kuala Lumpur using Indian airspace.

As a precautionary measure, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had already suspended flights through Indian airspace anticipating potential risks due to rising hostilities.

This development came shortly after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, citing the Pahalgam attack as justification — a move that prompted Pakistan to retaliate by barring Indian airlines from its airspace.

The sudden airspace shutdown has now triggered operational challenges for Indian carriers, forcing them to reroute or delay several flights, particularly those heading westward.