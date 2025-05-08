India will have to pay through the nose, says PM Shehbaz

Updated On: Thu, 08 May 2025 17:23:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned that any aggression against Pakistan’s right to self-determination, regional integrity, or national security will be met with a strict response, reaffirming that the nation stands firmly alongside its armed forces.

Chairing a high-level security meeting, the premier expressed full confidence in the capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces, stating that the country is fully prepared to face any eventuality.

“We take immense pride in our military and remain ready for all circumstances,” said Prime Minister Sharif during the meeting.

He noted that Pakistan had previously downed Indian drones and aircraft, underscoring the country's commitment to peace, but not at the expense of dignity or sovereignty.

The prime minister further stated that the armed forces are fully equipped to thwart all hostile designs, adding that their professionalism and determination continue to serve as a wall against aggression.

PM'S ADDRESS TO NATION

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday addressed the Pakistani nation and said India would have to bear the consequences of its actions of attack on Pakistan.

He said India had mistakenly thought that Pakistan would not give a befitting response. History is witness that Pakistan is a nation of brave whose sons of soil have defended the motherland in the face of any problem.

He said last night, the whole world witnessed how Pakistan responded immediately and struck the Indian airplanes. It was a befitting response which, PM stressed, taught India a powerful lesson.

“We will take war with India to its logical conclusion,” says PM Shehbaz.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that India had launched a cowardly attack on Pakistan in the darkness.

Addressing the National Assembly session on Wednesday, the prime minister said that the armed forces gave a befitting reply to Indian aggression.

Shehbaz Sharif strongly criticised India over the Pahalgam incident, calling the region “under illegal Indian occupation.”

He said that the Pahalgam incident was unfortunate but India was quick to register an FIR within 10 minutes, while its media and journalists launched a barrage of accusations against Pakistan.

The prime minister said that there is proof that India was involved in Jaffer Express incident of Balochistan.

“Our special military units saved the lives of passengers,” he noted.

Shehbaz Sharif lamented that India did not even condemn the Jaffer Express incident and instead mocked it.

“Pakistan had no link with the Pahalgam incident. We even proposed an international commission to investigate,” said the prime minister.