Pakistan to give strong response to Indian aggression, Tarar tells NA

Pakistan has also shot down 25 Indian drones through hard and soft hits

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 08 May 2025 17:25:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan would surely deliver a befitting and strong response to the cowardly Indian aggression carried out in the darkness of night.

He was speaking during the National Assembly session on Thursday.

The information minister said that the National Security Committee has authorized the armed forces to respond at a time and place of their own choice.

Tarar said that India had a great pride in its superior technology Rafale jets, but our Air Force deserves appreciation for bringing that pride to dust.

He said it also manifests Pakistan’s superiority in conventional warfare.

“Pakistan has also shot down 25 Indian drones through hard and soft hits,” Tarar said.

He stated that Pakistan inflicted heavy losses on Indian forces along the line of control. The minister said that 40 Indian soldiers have been killed so far.

He said the country's defence is in strong and safe hands and the armed forces are fully prepared.

The information minister said that the entire nation stands with the armed forces to respond to the Indian aggression.

Earlier, Pakistan has shot down 25 drones emanating from India in the last two days, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Sharing the update with the media, the DG ISPR said India continued its belligerence under false impression of Pakistan’s weakness.

He said Pakistan’s armed forces had proved equal to the task and shot down Indian drones (Harop) within no time.