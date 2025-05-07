Punjab imposes emergency, shuts educational institutions

CM says the entire nation stands with Pakistan Army

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In the wake of Indian strikes, the Punjab government has imposed emergency in the province and shut all educational institutions.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in a statement has condemned India's cowardly attack and said that protecting every inch of Pakistan is part of our faith and my oath.

She said, “The land of Punjab is the trust of the Ghazis and martyrs, and the blood of the innocents flowing on this land tonight is a debt to us.”

The Punjab Chief Minister said that the entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army in this war imposed on Pakistan.

She said that orders for imposing emergency in the province have been issued. Success will be our destiny, with the slogans of Takbeer, Allahu Akbar, Long Live Pakistan, she said.