Azerbaijan stands by Pakistan, condemns Indian aggression
Pakistan
Azerbaijani government expresses deep concern over the ongoing Pakistan-India conflict
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Azerbaijan has thrown its weight behind Pakistan amid rising tension with India, strongly condemning Indian military actions.
In a letter addressed to PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Azerbaijani government expressed deep concern over the ongoing Pakistan-India conflict.
Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, delivered a special message extending heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
Standing in solidarity with Pakistan, Azerbaijan called for a peaceful resolution through diplomatic channels and extended best wishes to the Pakistani nation during these challenging times.