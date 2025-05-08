Azerbaijan stands by Pakistan, condemns Indian aggression

Pakistan Pakistan Azerbaijan stands by Pakistan, condemns Indian aggression

Azerbaijani government expresses deep concern over the ongoing Pakistan-India conflict

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 08 May 2025 18:34:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Azerbaijan has thrown its weight behind Pakistan amid rising tension with India, strongly condemning Indian military actions.

In a letter addressed to PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Azerbaijani government expressed deep concern over the ongoing Pakistan-India conflict.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, delivered a special message extending heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Read also: Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to boost health cooperation

Standing in solidarity with Pakistan, Azerbaijan called for a peaceful resolution through diplomatic channels and extended best wishes to the Pakistani nation during these challenging times.

