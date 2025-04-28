Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to boost health cooperation

Both ministers agreed to increase cooperation in digital health solutions

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, on Sunday met with Azerbaijan’s Health Minister on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Health Ministers’ Conference, pledging to strengthen bilateral collaboration in the health sector.

The Azerbaijani minister warmly welcomed Kamal and conveyed best wishes from his government.

The two sides discussed a range of issues, focusing on enhancing cooperation in digital health, pharmaceuticals and medical technologies.

Speaking during the meeting, Kamal said, “Azerbaijan and Pakistan share a longstanding and fruitful history of cooperation in the health sector.”

He expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in learning from Azerbaijan’s experience, particularly in emerging health technologies.

Both ministers agreed to increase cooperation in digital health solutions, including telemedicine, and to work closely in developing healthcare products such as pharmaceuticals, biologicals, and medical devices.

Kamal also emphasized promoting bilateral trade in pharmaceutical products and proposed initiatives to facilitate the entry of Pakistani pharmaceutical companies into the Azerbaijani market.

In a move to formalize collaboration, the two countries decided to establish a joint task force to draft a framework for future cooperation.

The meeting also highlighted the potential for joint efforts in promoting health tourism, especially in specialized areas like oncology, cardiology, and organ transplantation, leveraging the strengths of both nations.

The engagement marked another step towards deepening Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations in the health sector under the broader SCO framework.