PM Shehbaz, Chinese ambassador discuss escalating regional situation

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and emphasized that China would always support Pakistan to achieve the common desire of both the countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia.

During the meeting, the Chinese ambassador thanked the prime minister for sharing Pakistan’s perspective on the emerging situation due to Indian baseless propaganda and unilateral action.

The prime minister conveyed his good wishes to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, and expressed Pakistan’s sincere thanks to China for its strong and steadfast support to Pakistan in the prevailing situation in South Asia.

While recalling the recent telephonic conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the prime minister thanked China for understanding Pakistan’s principled position vis-à-vis India’s actions since April 22, 2025.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked China for its endorsement of Pakistani offer to conduct a credible, neutral and transparent international investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

The prime minister said that Pakistan had always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He added that India’s belligerent actions could distract Pakistan from its ongoing counter-terrorism efforts against ISKP, TTP and BLA, who were operating from inside Afghanistan.

The prime minister said that India’s decision to weaponize water was extremely regrettable especially as there was no provision for either party to walk away unilaterally from its commitments under the Indus Waters Treaty.

The prime minister also underscored that peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was the only way to ensure lasting peace in South Asia.