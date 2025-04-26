Dar, Chinese ambassador discuss evolving regional situation

China assured cooperation and support for peace and stability in the region

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Ambassador Jiang Zaidong of China Saturday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar and they exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and agreed to maintain close communication and coordination.

During the meeting, they also reaffirmed the all-weather strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

On the other hand, sources said Dar informed the Chinese ambassador about Pakistan’s stance against the allegations leveled by India following the Pahalgam incident.

He also informed the visiting official about the provocative steps taken by India, including suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and threats to stop the water flow.

Ishaq Dar clearly stated that blocking water is absolutely unacceptable and would be considered an act of war.

On this occasion, the Chinese ambassador listened to Pakistan’s stance and assured cooperation, diplomatic consultation, and support for peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, China expressed concern over the tensions created by India and indicated its intention to continue supporting Pakistan at the diplomatic level.

