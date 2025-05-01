ISI DG Lt Gen Asim Malik entrusted with National Security Adviser position

It is government's intent to bolster coordination in matters of internal and external security

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Amid the prevailing security circumstances, the federal government designated ISI Director General Lt Gen Asim Malik as the country’s new National Security Adviser (NSA).

According to official sources, the senior military officer has been entrusted with the additional portfolio of national security, underscoring the government’s intent to bolster coordination in matters of internal and external security.

