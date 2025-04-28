China urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint following Pahalgam incident

Pakistan Pakistan China urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint following Pahalgam incident

The nuclear-armed nations have unleashed a raft of measures against each other

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 18:14:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - China on Monday urged Pakistan and India to exercise restraint and welcomed all measures that will help cool down the situation.

After the April 22 attack that killed 26 people, India has identified two of the three suspected militants as Pakistani, although Islamabad has denied any role and called for a neutral probe.

India said on Monday it had responded to 'unprovoked' small arms firing from Pakistan along the de facto border for the fourth consecutive night, as it deepens its search for militants in the region following last week's deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir.

Security officials and survivors have said the militants segregated the men at the site, a meadow in the Pahalgam area, asked their names and targeted Hindus before shooting them at close range.

The nuclear-armed nations have unleashed a raft of measures against each other, with India putting the critical Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines.

The Indian Army said it had responded to "unprovoked" small arms fire from multiple Pakistan Army posts around midnight on Sunday along the 740-km (460-mile) de facto border separating the Indian and Pakistani areas of Kashmir.

It gave no further details and reported no casualties.

Also Read: Pakistan, China express resolve to uphold regional peace, stability

In a separate statement, the Pakistan army said it has killed 71 Islamist militants who were trying to enter the country from the Afghanistan border to the west in the last three days.

PEOPLE DETAINED

India's defence forces have conducted several military exercises across the country since the attack. Some of these are routine preparedness drills, a defence official said.

Security forces have detained around 500 people for questioning after they searched nearly 1,000 houses and forests hunting for militants in Indian Kashmir, a local police official told Reuters on Monday.

At least nine houses have been demolished so far, the official added.

Political leaders in the state have called for caution to ensure the innocent are not harmed in the government's actions against terrorism after the deadliest incident of its kind in India in nearly two decades.

Villagers living near the border in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir said the exchange of fire between the two militaries did not worry them.

"We have grown up in a war-like situation, so fear does not exist in our lexicon," said Shaukat Awan, a social activist from Lanjot near the border.