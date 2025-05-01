US Secretary of State Rubio calls Shehbaz, Jaishankar amid Pak-India tensions

Shehbaz shared Pakistan's perspective with Rubio on recent developments in South Asia

Thu, 01 May 2025 11:20:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the US to impress upon India to dial down the rhetoric and act responsibly in the wake of Pahalgam attack in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

He was talking to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who called him by telephone on Wednesday. Later, Rubio talked to his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz termed provocative behavior of India as deeply disappointing and worrisome.

"India's provocations would only serve to distract Pakistan from its ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism, particularly from militant groups including ISKP, TTP and BLA operating from Afghan soil, Premier Shehbaz told Secretary Rubio.

He shared Pakistan's perspective with Secretary Rubio on recent developments in South Asia, since the Pahalgam incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz categorically rejected Indian attempts to link Pakistan to the incident and pointed to his call for a transparent, credible, and neutral investigation to bring out the facts.

He regretted that India has chosen to weaponize water, which is a lifeline for 240 million people of Pakistan, while also stressing that the Indus Waters Treaty had no provision for either side to unilaterally renege from its commitments.

The prime minister emphasized that peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is the only way to ensure lasting peace in South Asia.

Condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Shehbaz Sharif underscored Pakistan's leading role in the war against terror and its sacrifice of over 90,000 lives.

Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted that Pakistan and the US had worked together closely over the past 70 years.

He also stressed that his government has undertaken major economic reforms over the past one year and Pakistan is now on the road to economic recovery.

The prime minister greeted the US Secretary of State and conveyed his good wishes for President Donald Trump, while expressing Pakistan's desire to work closely with the US administration on all areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Secretary Rubio thanked the prime minister for the detailed conversation and emphasized the need for both sides to continue working together for peace and stability in South Asia.

INDIA'S JAISHANKAR

Secretary Rubio, while talking to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, urged "India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions."

According to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce: "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today. The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism.

"He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia."