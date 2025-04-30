Rubio to speak with Pakistani, Indian counterparts amid tensions: State Dept

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce while briefing the media on Tuesday said that we are monitoring the escalating tension between Pakistan and India very closely and we are in touch with the governments of both countries at multiple levels.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will soon speak to his Pakistani and Indian counterparts amid escalating tensions between the two nations, the State Department spokesperson said.

"We are reaching out to both parties and telling, of course, them to not escalate the situation," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

Rubio is encouraging other foreign ministers to reach out to those countries, she said.

The already frosty relations between the two neighbours were further strained after last week's deadly attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir, in which gunmen killed 26 victims.

New Delhi said the attack had "cross-border" links.

Islamabad, however, has distanced itself from the attack, expressing "concern" and offering to cooperate with an independent inquiry into the attack.

India suspended a decades-long water-sharing agreement, the Indus Waters Treaty, a move condemned by Islamabad.

The two countries have also shut border crossings, and further downgraded diplomatic ties.

