Pakistan's reply to Indian aggression will be stronger: Khawaja Asif

Whenever BJP faces electoral challenge, it drags Pakistan into concocted controversy: Khawaja Asif

Wed, 30 Apr 2025

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that Pakistan would respond to any Indian aggression, stating that "there should be no doubt" about Islamabad’s intent to retaliate.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House amid rising tensions with India, Mr Asif said that any violation by New Delhi would be met with a firm and proportional response. “We will see what kind of action India takes. If there’s an infringement, we will react accordingly,” he asserted.

The minister expressed concern over the escalating threat of conflict, saying that the risk of hostilities was growing with each passing day. However, he noted that several friendly nations, neighbouring countries, and regional powers were actively engaged in mediation efforts to de-escalate the situation.

“Our allies do not want the region to descend into war,” Defence Minister Asif remarked, expressing hope that New Delhi would heed these diplomatic curtain-raisers. “May God grant them some wisdom,” he pryaed.

Referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s stance, Asif said Pakistan had demanded an international inquiry into recent events, a request that had met with silence from India. “Their refusal to respond indicates there’s something to hide,” he claimed.

The defence minister also criticised the Indian government, accusing the BJP of exploiting anti-Pakistan rhetoric for electoral gain. “Whenever the BJP faces an electoral challenge, it drags Pakistan into some manufactured controversy,” he said.

While repeating that Pakistan would not initiate hostilities, Asif made it clear that the country would not shy away from a forceful response if war were imposed. “Should India resort to force, our reply will be even stronger,” he declared.