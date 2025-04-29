Tampering with Pakistan's water rights would be considered act of war, warns Dar

Pakistan Pakistan Tampering with Pakistan's water rights would be considered act of war, warns Dar

Saudi Arabia, Emirates, Qatar, China, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, and Hungary briefed about situation: Dar

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 21:22:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar warned that any interference by India in Pakistan’s water rights under the Indus Waters Treaty would be considered an act of war.

Dar asserted that New Delhi has so far failed to provide credible evidence supporting its allegations against Islamabad.

Addressing the Senate, Dar lauded the unity displayed by both the government and opposition in passing a unanimous resolution that he said sends a clear and strong message to the international community.

He revealed that Pakistan has apprised key allies including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and China about the ongoing situation. Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Bahrain, and Hungary have also been briefed. He also held a direct conversation with the Prime Minister of Qatar.

The foreign minister firmly rejected India's accusations linking Pakistan to recent incidents, stating: “Pakistan has no involvement in the said events. Our bilateral ties with these countries remain strong, and we have clearly conveyed to them the baselessness of India’s claims.”

More to read: Pakistan preparing to challenge India's suspension of water treaty, minister says



Dar pointed to statements from China and Türkiye as evidence of international support, noting that both nations have expressed solidarity with Pakistan.

“There is growing suspicion globally that the recent developments may be a smokescreen by India to derail the Indus Waters Treaty,” he noted, adding that China’s foreign ministry has already issued a formal statement.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s longstanding stance, Dar declared: “Our response will mirror India’s actions. We’ve told our friends — we will not initiate attacks but respond with full force.”

Referring to a recent communication from New Delhi dated April 24 regarding the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, Dar stressed the gravity of the matter. He said “This is a highly sensitive issue. The treaty cannot be unilaterally suspended. Water is a fundamental right of our 240 million people — it is non-negotiable.”

He further underlined that Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination, stating that the National Security Committee has voiced the will of the nation through its decisions. “Even during past wars with India, the Indus Waters Treaty was never scrapped.”

Recalling past events, Dar said India orchestrated the Pulwama episode when it failed to find any evidence against Pakistan, leading to the unilateral abrogation of Article 370. “Now once again, they're trying to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident — but we categorically deny any involvement.”

He concluded with a pointed message: “If we were in the wrong, we would not be demanding a transparent inquiry. India's narrative has collapsed. If prompted again, Pakistan will respond — and this time, silence will not be our answer.”